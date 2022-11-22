A Northampton pub landlady has revealed new plans to make her boozer even better in a bid to meet customer demands.

Proposals to improve and extend Weston Favell public house The Bold Dragoon's kitchen and restaurant facilities have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

Planning papers say: "The owner is keen to refurbish the restaurant and kitchen to bring them up to modern standards, making the pub a destination in the local area. The extended restaurant is needed for the financial viability of the business, the current trend is for pubs to offer food as part of a diversified business model to ensure success and continuity and although the pub already serves food the current restaurant is too small."

The Bold Dragoon in Weston Favell

Pub owner Jo Parry said the proposed extension is “critical” to the establishment's future and is something customers have been crying out for.

She said: "We believe the proposed extension is critical to the future placement of the pub within the village as the first-choice place to go. The locals speak of the lack of somewhere decent to eat locally and their desire to have a quality place to eat and drink in.

"We have committed to provide an improved menu which is already seeing an uptake in covers and we are seeing more evenings that are now fully booked. The proposed increased restaurant and kitchen space will enable us greater flexibility in our food and entertainment offering. It would be disappointing to not be able to expand the kitchen and restaurant area."

An artist's impression of what the extension could look like

According to plans, the proposed restaurant extension extends over the existing patio area and would include an additional bar which will serve the restaurant. The works would also include the removal of the existing kitchen store and the existing conservatory. The car park would be upgraded in line with the extension, providing 28 spaces in total.

Local historian Dave Knibb says The Bold Dragoon has been in the heart of Weston Favell village for over 150 years. The earliest mention of the pub by name was in 1870 when it was run by Henry Knight, a long serving landlord.