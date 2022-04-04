PICTURES: Take a look at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating stories behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.
1. Rifle Butt in Harlestone Road
Dave said: "In 1862, a lot of new housing was built in what was termed ‘new’ Duston, the newly built Quarry Road had the Stone Quarry on one end and on the corner of Harlestone Road was a purpose built pub/grocery store with no name. A nearby Rifle Range was also built nearby at the same time so the new pub had its inspiration and the Rifle Butt was born. The pub has gone through a series of refurbishments and redevelopments in recent years, becoming the Hart Of Duston, and now, just The Hart... it is still open."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. The Red Rover in Weedon Road
Dave said: "I’ve put this under The Red Rover as it’s the name that most of you will remember it by, me included, but it had another name for over a century. The earliest mention of The Red House came in 1852 and was bracketed as being in Duston for many years before Jimmy’s End finally claimed it. It was a flourishing pub, initially from passing trade but more and more from the houses which were gradually built within easy reach of it. The original red brick building was completely rebuilt in 1928 and the change of name was thought to be around 1968. It has now changed to the Sevens. Presumably to do with Rugby Sevens but it had a perfectly good name in The Red Rover."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Vine Inn in Abington Street
Dave said: "Apparently, the Vine was around before 1830 and moved next door to 38 Abington Street taking its name with it in that year. A fairly nondescript place, it increased in trade in the 20th Century as Abington Street became more commercial than residential, though that wasn’t to last. One of its last mentions came in 1953 when an application to have a neon sign on the front was turned down on the basis that it was out of keeping with the area and would also be confusing to traffic, being near the Fish Street traffic lights. It closed in 1957 when the lease still had 873 years to run."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. The Garibaldi in Wellingborough Road
Dave said: "The fifth and final Garibaldi of Northampton (so far) survived for about a century and it has been disappointing that I haven’t been able to find a half decent picture of it. It went back to at least 1864 and I believe it closed some time in the 1960s. I wasn’t able to find too much about it, but it held animal shows for a remarkable amount of years. Over a 65 year period there was a succession of Fat Rabbit, Poultry and Pigeon Shows from the mid 1880’s through to at least 1950."
Photo: Dave Knibb