PICTURES: Take a look at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating stories behind them

2. The Red Rover in Weedon Road

Dave said: "I’ve put this under The Red Rover as it’s the name that most of you will remember it by, me included, but it had another name for over a century. The earliest mention of The Red House came in 1852 and was bracketed as being in Duston for many years before Jimmy’s End finally claimed it. It was a flourishing pub, initially from passing trade but more and more from the houses which were gradually built within easy reach of it. The original red brick building was completely rebuilt in 1928 and the change of name was thought to be around 1968. It has now changed to the Sevens. Presumably to do with Rugby Sevens but it had a perfectly good name in The Red Rover."

Photo: Dave Knibb