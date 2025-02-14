Northampton hairdresser has worked ‘nonstop’ since opening salon almost a year ago

A Northampton hairdresser has worked “nonstop” to meet the demand from clients since she opened her own salon almost a year ago.

Nikki Martin’s career began when former SAS Who Dares Wins star David O’Neal, also known as DJ, employed her in 2015 when he opened a salon specialising in children’s hairdressing.

Shortcuts Kids helped Nikki get back into work after some difficult life events, and her confidence soon improved when she was able to make the children laugh and smile.

Describing work as her second home, Nikki went from being an employee at the Weston Favell Branch, to management at the Parklands store and she opened her own franchise in Grange Park in March last year.

All of her services are aimed at children – including haircuts sitting in the car chairs while they watch television, and enjoying the sensory lights and books.

“The salon is approaching its first birthday,” Nikki told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s been absolutely amazing and everyone’s been really supportive, including nearby businesses.”

Nikki’s proudest achievement of the past year is how busy the salon has been, especially as 50 first hair cut certificates were handed out within a month of opening in Grange Park – meaning 50 new clients secured.

She continued: “It’s incredible and we’re always busy, especially during the after school rush. Sometimes people struggle to get in, it’s nonstop. I work for my kids and all the support I’m getting from my customers is supporting them.”

Nikki is now joined by colleague Emma, and the pair pride themselves on being happy and welcoming to all customers.

Nikki also hired her first member of staff, Emma, and this has helped her improve her work-life balance.

“I feel confident and comfortable,” said Nikki. “We have a laugh and we’re always smiling.”

The salon owner believes her reviews speak volumes as she has not had one piece of negative feedback since opening in Grange Park. Nikki and Emma pride themselves on being happy and welcoming.

When asked what she enjoys most about running a children’s hair salon, Nikki said: “Seeing the kids smiling and the happy outcomes. There are times when kids haven’t liked having their hair cut and they walk out the door smiling.”

As well as offering appointments specifically for SEND children, to give them the time and attention they need, the salon also works with Northampton College and Mencap to provide work experience opportunities.

For more information, visit Nikki’s Facebook page for the Grange Park franchise of Shortcuts Kids here.