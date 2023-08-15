Northampton business sweeps big awards at International Cheese Awards 2023

Friars Farm, Northampton Charcuterie Company, and Northampton Cheese Company: Celebrating a medley of Prestigious Awards

Northampton based Friars Farm, Northampton Charcuterie Company, and Northampton Cheese Company have solidified their reputation as culinary powerhouses by clinching an array of prestigious awards that spotlight their dedication to quality, innovation, and community engagement.

Friars Farm this year commemorates its 10th year, Friars Farm stands tall with an impressive list of awards won over the last two months, including;

Steve receiving the award for the Lemon Curd

Bronze at the Weetabix Food & Drink Awards 2023 for its renowned Lemon Curd.

Best Artisan Preserve Brand at the SME Awards 2023, a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence.

Supreme Champion at the International Cheese and dairy Awards for its Lemon Curd, awarded as the Best Cheese Board Accompaniment.

Gold at the International Cheese and dairy Awards for its Lemon Curd.

Gold at the International Cheese and dairy Awards for its Hot Tomato Relish.

And also bespoke products that Friars Farm has created for other customers have just won gold stars in the great taste awards 2023.

This is nicely followed by it's two sister companies, who have also secured big wins over the last two months. These include;

Northampton Cheese Company:

Finalist in the NNBA Awards in the Food & Drink Business of the Year category, highlighting its business prowess.

Finalist in the Northants Live Awards in the Best Food & Drink category, a recognition of its culinary contributions.

Bronze for the Phipps Firkin Cheese, a testament to its commitment to crafting exceptional cheeses.

Gold for the Tongue Taster Cheese, solidifying its reputation as a cheese connoisseur.

Also the Phipps Firkin (ale cheese) won gold and also reserve in class winner at the Melton Mowbray artisan cheese awards. Prompting what we belive to be the first silverware won by a Northamptonshire Cheese maker and the highest ever in those awards .

Northampton Charcuterie Company:

Gold at the International Cheese Awards for its Coppa, a testament to its artisanal craftsmanship.

Bronze at the International Cheese Awards for its Bresoala, a symbol of its commitment to tradition.

Bronze at the International Cheese Awards for its Garlic & Fennel Salami, showcasing innovation and flavor mastery.

Founder and CEO of the businesses Steve Reid, expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "These awards are a reflection of our enduring commitment to quality and creativity. We are proud of the journey we've undertaken."

As Friars Farm, Northampton Charcuterie Company, and Northampton Cheese Company continue to blaze trails, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence, crafting flavors that transcend taste and creating an enduring culinary legacy.