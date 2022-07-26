‘Feel Good Fridays’: Northampton beautician offers free treatments for women with cancer

Claire Plant set up Lily Nails & Beauty 10 years ago, but it was not until a year ago that she began offering free treatments to female cancer patients once a month.

A Northampton beautician has been offering free treatments for women with cancer for around a year, and wants to encourage more to come and take time for themselves if they can.

Claire Plant, owner of Lily Nails & Beauty in Towcester Road, offers manicures and pedicures at her home-salon for women currently going through cancer and up to three months post-treatment.

She said: “I wanted to give back to the universe somehow. I’m very fortunate to do what I do and know that when someone gets diagnosed with cancer, everything often becomes all about that.

Claire Plant, pictured, says she "wanted to do something kind for people who need it and make them feel better, even if it's just for an hour".

“I wanted to do something kind for people who need it and make them feel better, even if it’s just for an hour.

“Everyone deserves to feel pampered and cared for, and women going through cancer need that even more so.”

Claire opened her salon 10 years ago in February 2012, but it was only a year ago that she introduced ‘Feel Good Fridays’.

On one Friday each month, only women with cancer can book in with her for a manicure or pedicure and Claire says “people can’t believe I do this for free”.

Claire wants people to know there is no catch, as many believe what she offers is “too good to be true”, and she thinks this is the reason the service has not taken off as well as she had hoped.

She hopes ‘Feel Good Fridays’ will build momentum over time.

Claire said: “Being unattached to my clients personally gives them the opportunity to talk frankly about their situation to me, let all the worry out and have a good cry, or forget about it altogether and just be them for a little window of time - without any judgement.

“I like being able to give them a break, have a relaxing time, and have the choice of what they want.”

A few of the cancer patients who come and visit Claire have had extremely severe journeys and being able to provide “a little something that makes them feel looked after” is Claire’s way of giving back.

Claire prides herself on being “the type of person who will do anything for anyone”.