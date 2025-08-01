Nine Northampton restaurants, pubs and takeaways rated four or five stars for food hygiene in July 2025

Nine cafes, takeaways, restaurants and pubs in Northampton have been awarded the top two food hygiene ratings during the month of July.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of July. Read more here.

Below are the nine Northampton eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of July based on inspections completed in May and June.

The cafe in Main Road, Duston was give five stars after an inspection on June 25.

2. Hearty Cuisine at St Lukes Centre

The takeaway in Dragonfly Way, Pineham was inspected on June 15 and given five stars.

3. AJ Fish N Grill

The new chicken restaurant in the former Buddies, in Dychurch Lane has been rated five stars following an inspection on June 12.

4. Mission Chicken

