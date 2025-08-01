Nine Northampton restaurants, pubs and takeaways rated four or five stars for food hygiene in July 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of July. Read more here.

Below are the nine Northampton eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of July based on inspections completed in May and June.

1 . Four and five star food hygiene ratings in Northampton in July A number of eateries were rated four or five stars for food hygiene...

2 . Hearty Cuisine at St Lukes Centre The cafe in Main Road, Duston was give five stars after an inspection on June 25.

3 . AJ Fish N Grill The takeaway in Dragonfly Way, Pineham was inspected on June 15 and given five stars.