The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 13 Northampton eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of July, based on inspections completed in April, May and June.

Northampton eateries rated three or below in July 2025

Caffe d'Italia The Fish Street cafe was given one star after an inspection on April 6.

Seven Spices The takeaway in Wellingborough Road was inspected on May 30 and rated one star.