13 takeaways, cafes and restaurants in Northampton rated three stars or below for food hygiene in July 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
13 eateries in Northampton have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene in July 2025 – including FIVE that have been rated one star.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 13 Northampton eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of July, based on inspections completed in April, May and June.

A number of takeaways, cafe and restaurants have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene...

1. Northampton eateries rated three or below in July 2025

A number of takeaways, cafe and restaurants have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
The Fish Street cafe was given one star after an inspection on April 6.

2. Caffe d'Italia

The Fish Street cafe was given one star after an inspection on April 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The takeaway in Wellingborough Road was inspected on May 30 and rated one star.

3. Seven Spices

The takeaway in Wellingborough Road was inspected on May 30 and rated one star. Photo: FSA

Photo Sales
The all-day diner in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton was given two stars after an inspection on June 2.

4. Billy's

The all-day diner in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton was given two stars after an inspection on June 2. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice