A new splash park at a popular holiday park in Northampton has received rave reviews after opening this summer.

Billing Aquadrome has officially opened its highly anticipated splash park just in time for the summer holidays. The new attraction is part of a broader £12 million transformation led by Meadow Bay Villages, the park’s new owners.

Originally planning an £8 million investment, Meadow Bay Villages decided to inject an additional £4 million to fast-track the opening of new facilities, ensuring they were ready for the summer season.

This significant investment follows their purchase of Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in March, marking a new era for the popular holiday destination.

The new splash park at Billing Aquadrome is now open

Exciting New Features

The splash park is one of the stars of this summer's upgrades at Billing Aquadrome. The park now features a refreshing splash zone perfect for families looking to cool off during hot days and nights. In addition to the splash park, visitors can enjoy a range of new attractions, including a BMX pump track, mini football pitches, and expanded playgrounds. The newly developed amphitheatre hosts evening entertainment for all ages, enhancing the park’s appeal for both daytime and nighttime visits.

Visitor Information

Access to Billing Aquadrome, including the new splash park and other facilities, is available for just £5 per person for the entire day. This fee also covers entry to the evening entertainment and all the exciting new activities.

Visitors have already praised the new upgrades. One recent visitor said: "Was there at the weekend my grandkids loved it. We found a lovely spot with shade and sun; adults sat and relaxed while kids played—win-win for us." Another delighted parent added: "My kids loved it at the weekend! And the boat play park! And the train. It’s all fab." One caravan owner said: "I’ve had a caravan on here since 2015 and it’s the best it’s ever been. Well done to Meadow Bay; you have done an amazing job." Another added: “Took the grandsons yesterday morning after swimming. Amazing.”

Future Plans

Geoffrey Smith, CEO of Meadow Bay Villages, recently told Chronicle & Echo: “This initial investment is just the beginning. We are excited about the future and will continue to engage with West Northamptonshire Council, local politicians, and stakeholders to ensure we play a key role in the local economy. We look forward to sharing more details about our long-term plans.”

