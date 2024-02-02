New senior leadership team for award-winning asbestos management consultancy
After a record-breaking year which saw the company recognised for High Growth at the National SME Awards while taking on new clients and winning new business across the UK, Acorn Analytical Services Northampton, has started 2024 by making a number of high-profile appointments.
Sam Savage becomes the company’s new Managing Director, supported by the company’s newly appointed Head of Commercial, Sian Stone and Head of Operations Daniel Crask.
Sam’s promotion comes just over a year after he joined the company as Commercial Director in Northampton in April 2022, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise. In recent months, Sam has overseen a period of tremendous growth including the opening of the company’s regional office in Wolverhampton in February last year.
Sian joined the company in 2014 as Commercial Manager, quickly establishing herself as a key member of the Acorn team and Daniel, who re-joined the company in 2020 has excelled since being promoted to Operations Manager in 2022.
Sam said: "In the ever-evolving landscape of the asbestos industry, our journey at Acorn Analytical Services has been nothing short of inspiring. As we reflect on the remarkable growth we achieved in 2023, it's crucial to acknowledge that our success goes far beyond numbers. It's a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us and we are really looking forward to a fantastic 2024."