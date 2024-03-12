Huge holiday park in Northampton at the centre of BBC Panorama investigation - here's why

Billing Aquadrome featured on BBC Panorama on Monday (March 11)

A huge holiday park in Northampton featured on a BBC investigation programme last night – here’s why.

Billing Aquadrome was part of BBC Panorama’s latest investigation which aired on BBC One at 8pm on Monday (March 11).

The episode was called ‘The Mobile Home Swindle’ which documented various disputes at holiday and residential parks across the UK.

Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday parks went into administration on July 6 – owned by the Royale Life Group at the time – and were subsequently taken over by joint administrators Daniel Smith and Oliver Haunch of Grant Thornton LLP.

Since then, residents have faced major controversy brought on by the effects of severe flooding in the New Year.

Introducing Billing Aquadrome, the BBC said: "This is Billing Aquadrome. A vast holiday park with almost 2,000 caravans. Many people live here. It’s the only home they can afford, but they have little or no security.”

The BBC raised the issue that residents are at the ‘mercy’ of the site owners because it is their land and they must vacate it between January to February as per their contracts.

Due to severe flooding in the New Year, many residents have not been allowed on site way past the February return date, meaning many have had to shell out on accommodation.

The BBC said: “The site owner has gone bust. So residents face an uncertain future. They're only supposed to use their caravans for holidays, so they will be at the mercy of whoever buys the park.”

One resident told the BBC he was leaving after 12 years because ‘times have changed’.

The resident said: “It’s sad. Times have changed. It's time to go. It really is time to go. I've had some good times. The people I’m going to leave behind, I’m gutted. People here are the salt of the earth. It’s so sad.

“You’re living on their land. The majority of people live in fear because you never ever got that bit of security. All good things come to an end.”

Addressing the issue, a consumer lawyer said: “Have no doubt about it, this issue is...happening up and down the country. There are problem parks like this, there are areas where people should not be living full time.”

Responding, the administrators told the BBC ‘the park closes each year for a one month period’ and that they’re ‘not aware of any full time occupants’.

West Northants Council reportedly told the BBC it is looking at the site and possible enforcement issues.

Self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy Billionaire’ Alfie Best also featured on the episode.

Mr Best was briefly linked to buying Billing Aquadrome. According to Companies House, he created Billing Aquadrome Holdings Ltd and appointed himself as director on October 31, listing the nature of its business as residents' property management.

However, that company has started the process of striking off as of February 9, which refers to the process by which a company is removed from the official register and ceases to exist as a legal entity.

Mr Best was quizzed by the BBC regarding multiple disputes at his sites across the UK.

Ending the programme, the BBC concluded: “They've bought properties they can’t call home – victims of the mobile home swindle.”