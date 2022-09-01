New Next Outlet shop to open in Northampton NEXT WEEK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Next Outlet store will open in Northampton next week.

Located in St James Retail Park, Towcester Road, the new shop will open its doors for the first time on Monday (September 5).

According to signs in the windows, the store will offer women’s, men’s, kids’ and home products at “up to 50 percent off the original selling price”.

Next previously had a home and children’s wear store in St James’ Retail Park, however it closed a number of years ago.

The outlet store will join Home Sense, The Range, Benson for Beds, Furniture Warehouse, Fabb Furniture and DFS on the retail park.