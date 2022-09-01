News you can trust since 1931
New Next Outlet shop to open in Northampton NEXT WEEK

Clothes are already on display in the shop

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:30 pm

A new Next Outlet store will open in Northampton next week.

Located in St James Retail Park, Towcester Road, the new shop will open its doors for the first time on Monday (September 5).

The outlet will take over the former Mothercare and Early Learning Centre building. Clothes are already on display in the shop.

The Next Outlet in Northampton will open next week.

According to signs in the windows, the store will offer women’s, men’s, kids’ and home products at “up to 50 percent off the original selling price”.

Next previously had a home and children’s wear store in St James’ Retail Park, however it closed a number of years ago.

The outlet store will join Home Sense, The Range, Benson for Beds, Furniture Warehouse, Fabb Furniture and DFS on the retail park.

The former Toys ‘R’ Us, which is set to become a bargain outlet, and the former DW Sports building both remain empty on the retail park.

