Next Outlet store to open on Northampton retail park later this year

Two empty units in St James' Retail Park, Northampton. It has not yet been confirmed where the Next Outlet will be located.

A new retail outlet store is set to open on a Northampton retail park later this year.

Next Outlet is advertising for staff to take on roles in St James’ Retail Park.

The retailer has confirmed to Chronicle & Echo that the store will open in September, although an exact date has not been given.

The retail giant is looking for store managers, team members, sales managers and sales co-ordinators. The job adverts were posted to the ‘careers’ section of the Next website and specify the location as St James Retail Park.

One of the job adverts reads: “Working as part of a fast-paced store team, your top priority will be to efficiently process our products so that they are available to customers as quickly as possible. When you’re needed to work on the salesfloor, your outstanding customer service skills will shine through.”

The address on the advert is listed as: Next Outlet, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1EE, GB.

Next previously had a home and children’s wear store in St James’ Retail Park, however it closed a number of years ago.