New flower boutique now open in Northampton town centre promises ‘something different and luxurious’

A new flower boutique is now open in Northampton town centre, which promises to offer “something different and luxurious”.

KS Flowers, located in The Ridings Arcade, opened to the public last Tuesday (November 8) and will be hosting a launch event on December 3.

Business owner Ksenija Sturina has been a florist for the past three years as a hobby alongside her full-time job and after demand from her customers to open a shop, she has now taken on this venture full-time.

Ksenija who offers bespoke floral designs and wedding decorations, said: “I want to offer something new and stray from tradition with my luxury bouquets. I never thought this hobby would progress this far.”

The 37-year-old says she hopes to work longer hours to help people with last minute orders, including evenings and weekends. She has already had customers take her up on ordering last minute and Ksenija is “more than happy to help”.

Though Ksenija found thinking of her business idea easy, she admits it has been harder than she thought to make it a reality and has had help from friends in the lead up to opening the boutique.

She may be open to the public, but she is still decorating to make the shop as nice of an environment as possible.

At the launch event on December 3, Ksenija will be giving away free flowers on a first come first serve basis during her opening hours. There will also be a larger variety of bouquets available on the day for customers to purchase, and customers will be greeted with drinks and snacks.

Over the first week of being open, Ksenija has started to notice new customers visiting and feels lucky to have sustained her online customer base from her first three years of trading.

Other business owners from The Ridings Arcade have visited KS Flowers to introduce themselves and some have even made orders.

When asked what it has been like to open a store at a time when costs are constantly rising, Ksenija says she is yet to feel the impact and “as she has introduced something new to the town, she will remain hopeful for the future”.