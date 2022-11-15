Next month will see the sad closure of a coffee shop in Northampton Railway Station, after trading in the town since 2014.

The Magic Bean Emporium, a Harry Potter themed coffee shop which first opened in St Giles’ Street in 2014, has been left with no choice but to close.

After ongoing battles with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), decreased footfall in the station following the pandemic, and costs constantly increasing, owner Michella Dos Santos has made the difficult decision to close for the final time on December 15.

After ongoing battles with HM Revenue & Customs, decreased footfall in the station following the pandemic, and costs constantly increasing, owner Michella has made the difficult decision to close The Magic Bean Emporium for the final time on December 15. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Michella said: “I’m sad about having to close as when you have something for this long it becomes a child. I wish I could say I feel excited about the future, but I’m apprehensive about letting go.

“One thing I didn’t realise is just how big of an impact a coffee shop could have on people’s lives, as so many customers have come forward to say thank you since I announced my plan to close.”

The owner says she was once left a note by a terminally ill child about the difference the coffee shop had made to her life. “I cried like a baby that day,” said Michella. “We all complain about growing old and some people don’t get the chance.”

Another touching memory was when a customer reached out to say her sister had brought her to The Magic Bean Emporium when she “reached rock bottom”, and thanked Michella for bringing “kindness to Northampton as it is something she would always be grateful for”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the saddest things about the cafe’s closure is that it was halfway to finishing the Harry Potter shop, which was one of Michella’s ambitions. However, she says she was glad to “offer storytelling in a way no one else had for families in Northampton”.

Michella says what surprised her the most was how regular customers were “relentless in their support, but owed her nothing” – particularly when she faced fierce competition in St Giles’ Street.

“The things complete strangers have done out of the kindness of their hearts for me and my business over the years has restored my faith in humanity,” she said.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, which made Michella emotional as she says the impending closure only hit her then, she said: “It’s been a challenging time since the beginning. I was very naive when I started this business in my twenties. I managed a few businesses and thought I knew how to run my own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michella admits that without the support of her staff members over the past eight years, she would not have been able to keep the business going for as long as she did.

Two employees remain, and they were adamant they wanted to stay until the very end.

Michella said: “I’m so fortunate to have gained lifelong friends, but also people who feel like family. You can’t buy loyalty like that and I’ll treasure their kindness, friendship and support forever.”

One of the saddest things about the coffee shop’s closure is that it was halfway to finishing the Harry Potter shop, which was one of Michella’s ambitions. However, she says she was glad to “offer storytelling in a way no one else had”.

Advertisement Hide Ad