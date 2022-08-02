New event sees music and conversation on the menu at popular Northampton vegan restaurant

Music and conversation were on the menu at a popular Northampton vegan restaurant – endorsed by comedian Russell Brand.

Karmana in Kingsley Park hosted ‘In Conversation with…. musicians Geoff Tooley and Ian Hill’, in the first of a series of monthly music events.

Host Peter Garofalo from Northampton, encouraged the musicians to talk about their journey in music and their passion for the art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Tooley, Ian Hill and Sandeep Raval at the new event.

Backstage, in the kitchen, restaurant owner Shivali Raval was cooking up a storm with a range of dishes that included “Master Tickle Curry Meal” - Karmana’s take on Tikka Masala and huge vegan calzones.

‘In conversation with…’ is the idea of owner Sandeep Ravel, who is hoping to attract music lovers to his venue with a series of monthly live performances.

“It’s a unique idea combining appreciation of music, a love of food and conversation in the intimate setting of our restaurant. The restaurant has only capacity for 35 diners and the first event was a complete sell-out,” he said.

On the menu next month on Wednesday August 24, musicians Roy Civil – who toured with The Supremes and composed for BBC - and vocalist Laura Davies - will be serenading and conversing with diners.

Tickets are £10 or £30 to include a two-course meal available online. Search ‘Karmana’.