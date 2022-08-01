Popular supermarket in Northampton set to reopen this week following 'fantastic' refurbishment

Aldi in Kensington Close, Kingsthorpe Hollow, is being refurbished and is set to reopen on Thursday, August 4

A popular supermarket in Northampton is set to reopen this week following a ‘fantastic’ refurbishment – which has created more jobs at the store.

Aldi in Kensington Close, Kingsthorpe, temporarily closed on Friday, July 29 while workers transform the inside of the store.

The brand new makeover is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store manager Lisa Thomas said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store is set to reopen at 8am on Thursday, August 4.

According to Aldi, the new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, ‘award-winning’ beers, wines and spirits, Mamia baby care products, and a new and improved food to go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

An Aldi spokesman said: “The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

"Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.”

The store currently employs 41 people, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs, the spokesman said.

Northampton customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find ‘legendary Specialbuys’ which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of children’s toys, including animal figure toys for £7.49, Marvel figures for £9.99 each, and an inflatable pirate-themed pool and play centre for £29.99.

The store’s opening times will be the same as before: Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm, and Sundays 10am-4pm.