A new campaign from a Northampton charity will provide retailers with an innovative way of giving back, whilst reducing their own waste and becoming more sustainable.

Working in partnership with Northampton-based retailer Sol Retail, The Lewis Foundation - which provides free gift packs to adults cancer patients in hospital - is calling on retailers across the county and the Midlands to consider donating surplus stock, which can be used to raise vital funds for the thousands of individuals they support each year.

Barry Tong, owner of Sol Retail, has been donating stock to the charity since they met by chance at a fundraising event in 2018. Since then, his company has gifted more than £200,000 worth of products to The Lewis Foundation and is passionate about encouraging other businesses to do the same.

Barry Tong, owner of Sol Retail and Lorraine Lewis from the Lewis Foundation.

He said: “Our donations provide The Lewis Foundation with multiple opportunities to keep doing what they’re doing, to drive revenue and continue to help others.

"You often don’t see the end result, but these gifts are going to those in need and those locally. We donate so much product because we know they do so much good with it and it helps push their work further.”

The surplus stock received by The Lewis Foundation can be used in a variety of ways including regular tombola prizes and items for their patient gift packs. The branded products can also be re-sold at their monthly pop-up shop based in the Grosvenor Centre.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO at The Lewis Foundation said: “The donations from Barry as well as his advice and support over the years have been invaluable to the work we do. It’s a model that works brilliantly and provides a way for local businesses to give back to the community whilst reducing waste.

"We’re keen to bring more and more businesses on board in 2023.”

The Lewis Foundation will be promoting the sustainability campaign with the help of Barry at Sol Retail through their LinkedIn and social channels, as well as making direct contact with retailers to ask for their support.

There are no restrictions on the type of stock they can receive or how much.