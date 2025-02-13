New BID Host relishing chance to encourage people back into Northampton town centre

A former PCSO and avid Northampton Saints fan is looking forward to being a familiar face to shoppers and business owners as he takes on a prominent new role in the town centre.

Jason Shean has this week started as a Host for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) – a key position that will see him be on hand to help visitors to the town and act as a point of contact for retailers and workers.

With a background that includes working at HMP Five Wells, Northamptonshire Police and Virgin Media 02, Jason brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role and said he is excited about the opportunity to help make Northampton a better place to live, work and visit.

He said: “Northampton has always been a big part of my life and I’m looking forward to playing my part in encouraging people back into the town and getting it back to where it used to be.

“There is so much history in Northampton, with incredible architecture above eye level. With the new Market Square and further development in the pipeline, things are really looking up for Northampton.

“The town centre has changed a lot over the years but at its heart, there remains a real community spirit and I’m looking forward to getting back out there, engaging with people and meeting all the business owners who give Northampton such a clear identity and purpose.”

A lover of the great outdoors, Jason is no stranger to getting his 10,000 steps in every day thanks to regular walks with his eight-year-old border collie Silas, while he also volunteers as a community litter picker with the Earls Barton ‘Wombles’.

He will work alongside fellow BID Host Balpreet Singh to liaise with business owners and ensure their voice is heard by local authority partners.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Jason to the BID team and he brings a wealth of valuable experience from his previous roles. He knows the town well and is passionate about its fortunes.”

For more details visit www.northamptonbid.co.uk