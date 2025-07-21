Nearly 100 acres of farmland next to major logistics park near Northampton is up for sale for £2.85 million

Nearly 100 acres of farmland next to a major logistics park near Northampton is up for sale, with a guide price of £2.85 million.

The land sits just off the M1 at Junction 16, near Kislingbury and Harpole, and is right next to Panattoni Park, a large distribution hub which was built in the past five years.

The site is made up of four main fields and is currently used for growing crops, but estate agents Berrys describe it as offering “a unique opportunity to pursue further logistics and commercial development.”

The sales advert reads: “The property has excellent transport links and provides a unique opportunity to pursue further logistics and commercial development.

"The property has been well suited to arable cropping but may also provide opportunities for Biodiversity Net Gain and other uses.”

The site is being sold as freehold, with full ownership passed to the buyer. However, if it’s used for anything other than farming in the next 50 years, the current owners will keep 30% of any increase in value, according to the sales advert.

Panattoni Park has over 1.6 million square feet of space and includes modern, energy-efficient buildings. It was built without needing to secure tenants in advance, showing strong demand in the area, according to Panattoni. Businesses already based there include Eddie Stobart, iForce, and Hotel Chocolat, and the site could eventually support more than 1,000 jobs.

The fields next to the site, opposite the Turnpike pub in Harpole, are also up for sale. This 30.77-acre plot is priced at £375,000. If planning permission is granted for non-farming use in the next 50 years, the current owners will keep 25% of any increase in value.

There’s also major housebuilding happening nearby. Since 2022, hundreds of new homes have been under construction between Duston and Harpole.