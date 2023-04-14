News you can trust since 1931
National retailer to open in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre this weekend

The company says the new store will bring new jobs to the town

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

A national retailer has revealed when its new shop in Northampton town centre’s shopping centre will open.

Shoezone closed its Drapery store last week (Thursday April 6) ahead of its move to the vacant ground floor unit next to Muffin Break.

The footwear retailer will open at the new location on Saturday (April 15). Shoezone says the store will stock the complete core range as well as a range of exciting brands, such as Lunar, Heavenly Feet and Lotus.

A national retailer is moving into the Grosvenor Centre this weekend.A national retailer is moving into the Grosvenor Centre this weekend.
Store manager Sharon Miller said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in the Grosvenor Centre.

“We’ll be looking to recruit staff when we’re open, so we’ll be sharing more information on our vacancies soon.”

Anthony Smith Shoezone chief executive added: “We’re delighted to be opening this relocated Shoezone store in Northampton.

“We’ll be selling our most popular core range of own-brand everyday footwear, alongside fashion lines and well-known branded shoes, making our entire retail collection more easily accessible.”

The store will be open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre is now under new ownership after it was snapped up at the end of January by Evolve Estates, who bought the site from Legal and General for an undisclosed sum. The addition of Shoezone is one of Evolve Estates first acts as new owners.

Joe O’Keefe, one of the founding partners of Evolve Estates, said in January: “We are pleased to have completed this acquisition in an incredibly challenging market, cementing our commitment to continued investment in the retail sector.

Northampton's Grosvenor Shopping Centre taken over by new owners

“This is one of the largest retail centres to come under our ownership and we’re excited to get to work. We’re already in discussion with numerous tenants who will complement the scheme and the wider Northampton town centre offer.”

The two-storey shopping centre was refurbished in 2015 and is anchored by Primark, Boots and Next. Other national retailers include: Office, Superdry, Lush, Pandora, Smiggle, Deichmann Shoes, and River Island.

However, major fashion brand New Look vacated its massive Grosvenor Centre unit in February this year. It currently sits empty and boarded up.

Gadget shop Menkind and women’s fashion store Select also closed down earlier this year.

