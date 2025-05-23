National clothing retailer to open in newly launched Northampton Garden Centre later this week

A national clothing retailer is set to open in the newly launched Northampton Garden Centre later this week.

Cotton Traders will open its doors in the Wootton garden centre on Saturday (May 31), six weeks after the former Dobbies site in Newport Pagnell Road reopened under new ownership.

The new shop will takeover 2,000 square feet in the garden centre and will create six new jobs, according to the company.

On the opening day, there will be £50 vouchers hidden around the store for five customers to find, as well as free gifts. Chronicle & Echo readers have also been offered £10 off. Details of the offer can be found at the bottom of this article.

Nick Hamblin, CEO at Cotton Traders said: “We’re delighted to be onsite with the British Garden Centre group and opening our doors in Northampton – it’s a garden centre with an incredible legacy and fantastic retail offering.

"We pride ourselves on producing high-quality clothing that is both affordable and timeless, and look forward to welcoming the local community to shop our latest collections.”

Customers can expect products across men’s and women’s spring and summer clothing, including stylish shirts and blouses and lightweight layers, perfect for the warmer season. There will be fitting rooms available, so customers will be able to try on pieces including timeless basics, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

A spokesperson for the brand added: “The new store has been designed to ensure each customer’s in-store experience is enjoyable, seamless and supported by friendly, professional customer service.

“Cotton Traders is confident its new store will encourage customers to visit Northampton Garden Centre and experience all the destination has to offer, from food and drink to fashion and homeware.”

Northampton Garden Centre opened at former Dobbies site on April 12, after family-run company – British Garden Centres – refurbished the venue. An additional six to eight jobs were generated by garden centre and around 15 in the restaurant. The popular soft play was also retained.

To celebrate the opening, Chronicle & Echo readers can enjoy £10 off when they spend £40 or more in store with the code: RR1B.