National chain set to open branch at Northampton retail park within the next month
A national pet shop is set to open a branch at a Northampton retail park soon.
Jolleys, which has nearly 100 stores across the UK including in Kettering and Milton Keynes, will fill an empty unit in St James Retail Park in Towcester Road.
The unit, which used to be home to Furniture Warehouse, sits between The Range and FAB Furniture.
Work has started to transform the huge unit into a pet store and workers were spotted inside over the last week.
According to the Jolley’s website, the Northampton branch is set to open on Friday April 26. The website also confirms that the store will include a community pet clinic, where vaccinations, microchipping, flea and worming treatments can be carried out. Pets will be allowed inside the Northampton store. A poster in the window of the soon-to-be pet shop also confirms the firm is looking to recruit in the town.
The chain sells items for dogs, cats, small pets, reptiles, birds and more. It also offers an online shop with delivery or click and collect options. The Northampton branch will also sell birds and small pets.
The Furniture Warehouse recently closed after starting out in Northampton. Stores remain open in Corby, Market Deeping, Peterborough, Market Deeping and Wisbech.
At the end of last year, a huge new Home Bargains store also opened in St James Retail Park. It is one of the biggest Home Bargains chains in the UK and shoppers queued for up to two hours when the store first opened.