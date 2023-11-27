PICTURES: Hundreds flock to official opening of massive new Home Bargains superstore in Northampton over the weekend

The shop opened its doors on Saturday morning (November 25)

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the official opening of the brand new Home Bargains superstore in Northampton.

The wait is finally over… the new Home Bargains shop in Northampton opened on Saturday morning at 8am (November 25).

Swinging its doors open to the public, the budget store in the former Toys ‘R’ Us unit in St James’ Retail Park, Towcester Road is one of the biggest to ever open in the country.

Shoppers flocked to see the new store just in time for Christmas shopping, after the opening had been hotly anticipated for months.

Chron readers wrote of their experiences at the store over the weekend, including two hour waits to get inside, ‘insane’ queues and pure ‘excitement’.

Jill Harris said: "I went in today (Saturday) and was looked after brilliantly by the staff. The queues were a two-hour wait, and they went and got me a chair to sit on while my daughter stood in the queue. The staff member, whose name was Tracey, looked after me so well. Well done, Home Bargains."

Stacey Marie added: "The staff member saying 'this is insane' while looking at the queues—sorry, I did laugh. The staff member handing out sweets to people queuing, who made several rounds with several tins of sweets, was lovely!"

Tony Clarke enthusiastically added: “Is it open yet? God, I can't stand the excitement!”

An investment of £1 million has been spent on the unit, and Home Bargains says more than 140 jobs have been created.

According to the national chain, the shop is one of the biggest stores they have ever opened measuring more than 38,000 square feet.

The shop offers visitors a range of products, including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food and a Home Bargains bakery. The company is keen to point out, however, the store will “compliment” the existing shop in St Peter’s Way.

Store manager Andy Holmes said: “Our second Northampton location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains will also be donating £2,000 to KidsAid, which provides early intervention for young people suffering from trauma.

Chronicle & Echo were invited down for a sneak peek of the new shop. View the pictures here.

