Mystery surrounds future of major casino in Northampton town centre as it closes down...again

A mystery surrounds the future of a once major casino in Northampton town centre as it closes down… again.

In October, Aspers Casino closed its doors for the final time after 18 years in business.

According to a source at the casino, the company decided to close to focus on its other casinos in Milton Keynes, Newcastle, and Stratford.

Aspers never responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.

The former Aspers Casino has closed down again while under new ownership. A mystery surrounds the future of the site.

In November, the site came into the ownership of Dominic Farhad Rossookh, according to Companies House, who changed the company name from Aspers to N Casino Ltd.

At the time, this newspaper contacted N Casino Ltd for comment regarding their future plans for the site.

After more than a month, N Casino responded saying it had sold assets of the business on December 9 to a hospitality and leisure company called 1standlastgaming.

The N Casino spokesman said the new owners kept all the staff and took them on with the same jobs and conditions under UK employment law.

Chronicle and Echo contacted 1standlastgaming which, according to Companies House, was set up on December 3 and is owned by Tasib Hussain.

On January 3, Tasib told the Chronicle and Echo: “If you give me a couple of days I will send you a full update on our plans. We are about to start a refurb and have some big plans.”

It has been more than four months and Chronicle and Echo has not been updated with any information on the future plans for the site.

On Tuesday (April 15), the Chronicle and Echo walked past the site and saw a sign in the door saying, ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances we are closed until further notice’.

A Google review left on the company’s profile earlier this year says: “We had our Christmas party booked for December 20 through the casino at a cost of around £2,000. We turned up and all locked up. No Christmas party and everyone let down. We are now getting fobbed off left right and centre and not getting any refund. This is after being promised when the company was sold that all will be going ahead. Do not book anything with them! I repeat do not book anything with them.”

Another wrote: “We had our works Christmas party booked at Aspers on December 20 and because of it being under new management we checked a few times to ensure all would go ahead and were assured it would. Today, less than 12 hours before the party we have been told it’s not happening! I will never set foot inside this casino again!”

This newspaper has asked both N Casino and 1standlastgaming for a response to these reviews and a comment on the situation with the site.