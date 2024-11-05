Huge casino in Northampton town centre closes its doors after 18 years – but its set to reopen under new management

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST
A major casino in Northampton town centre has closed its doors after 18 years in business – but it will soon reopen under new management.

Aspers Casino on Commercial Street officially shut its doors on October 31, as noted on a sign posted on its front door.

The Aspers brand had been at the huge location since around 2006 but, according to a source at the casino, the company has decided to close to focus on its other casinos in Milton Keynes, Newcastle, and Stratford.

Aspers has been contacted for official comment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aspers officially closed its doors on October 31 after 18 years at the site. It is reportedly under new ownership and set to reopen this weekend as 'Nines Casino'.placeholder image
Aspers officially closed its doors on October 31 after 18 years at the site. It is reportedly under new ownership and set to reopen this weekend as 'Nines Casino'.

However, a casino source told this newspaper that the site has been taken over by a new owner and will be rebranded as ‘Nines Casino’.

According to the source, the new owners are currently renovating the inside of the building and have plans to reopen this weekend.

Former Aspers workers have reported online that the roulette and blackjack tables will be removed and replaced with only slot machines, but this is unconfirmed.

Most of the current staff are expected to keep their jobs after the change, according to our casino source.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aspers was popular for its wide range of gaming options, including table games like blackjack and roulette, and more. It also featured a popular bar and restaurant, and it hosted regular poker tournaments and entertainment events.

Over the years, the casino has gained a four out of five star rating on TripAdvisor from 141 reviews, and also a four out of five star rating from 500 Google reviews.

Next door to the casino, The King Billy pub has recently closed its doors.

Related topics:NorthamptonNewcastleMilton KeynesTripAdvisorGoogle
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice