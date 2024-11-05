Huge casino in Northampton town centre closes its doors after 18 years – but its set to reopen under new management

A major casino in Northampton town centre has closed its doors after 18 years in business – but it will soon reopen under new management.

Aspers Casino on Commercial Street officially shut its doors on October 31, as noted on a sign posted on its front door.

The Aspers brand had been at the huge location since around 2006 but, according to a source at the casino, the company has decided to close to focus on its other casinos in Milton Keynes, Newcastle, and Stratford.

Aspers has been contacted for official comment.

However, a casino source told this newspaper that the site has been taken over by a new owner and will be rebranded as ‘Nines Casino’.

According to the source, the new owners are currently renovating the inside of the building and have plans to reopen this weekend.

Former Aspers workers have reported online that the roulette and blackjack tables will be removed and replaced with only slot machines, but this is unconfirmed.

Most of the current staff are expected to keep their jobs after the change, according to our casino source.

Aspers was popular for its wide range of gaming options, including table games like blackjack and roulette, and more. It also featured a popular bar and restaurant, and it hosted regular poker tournaments and entertainment events.

Over the years, the casino has gained a four out of five star rating on TripAdvisor from 141 reviews, and also a four out of five star rating from 500 Google reviews.

Next door to the casino, The King Billy pub has recently closed its doors.