Multi-million pound regeneration works at a resurgent holiday park in Northampton have been completed in time for summer – and staycations there are now half price.

Owners of Billing Aquadrome, Meadow Bay Villages, has announced that £8 million regeneration programme at the site is complete and now boasts ‘outstanding’ facilities and holiday experiences.

To mark its first season in the holiday and residential parks industry, Meadow Bay Villages has announced there is half-price caravan holidays this summer at the park.

With further developments pending for the summer including a bike pump track, skate park, fountain splash zone, adventure golf featuring the longest hole in the UK, along with an array of water sports on the activity lake from inflatables to paddleboarding, the owners say there is ‘something for all family members to enjoy’ at Billing Aquadrome.

Meadow Bay Villages CEO Geoffrey Smith said: “We are immensely excited about our first summer season ahead having invested heavily in the regeneration of the five resorts under our ownership. Billing Aquadrome is a fantastic park located amongst stunning scenery within the Nene Valley and we have carried out a comprehensive programme of improvements with renewed vision to reinvigorate the holiday experience on offer at this resort.

“We need to cater for the ever-growing market of staycation holiday makers who are seeking a high standard of facilities and activities on offer, without the fuss and associated hassle of having to hop on a plane. Billing Aquadrome caters for all styles of staycation holidays from luxury lodges to glamping pods. We are committed to offering a premium memory making experience and are delighted to be offering this special 50 per cent off deal on caravan holidays this summer and throughout the remainder of 2024.”

A park spokesman added: “Facilities at Billing Aquadrome include an indoor heated swimming pool complete with flume, splash zone for children and a jacuzzi; a brand-new amphitheatre where you can enjoy an open-air movie, live performance or perhaps one of the many sporting events this summer such as the Euros or Olympics whilst sampling one of our Smash’d burgers or a Papa Johns Pizza. Whilst inside the Venue you can find an indoor soft play centre and gaming zone. The Boatyard Kitchen offers delicious meals from 9.00am to 9.00pm daily and Baked & Swirls offers a fabulous range of Lavazza coffees along with scrumptious cakes & cookies.

“To enjoy 50% off your 2024 holiday, make a booking before June 16, 2024, and usecode WELCOME50 when visiting https://meadowbay.com/billingaquadrome/”

Meadow Bay Villages bought Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in March, rescuing the two parks from a 10-month stint in administration.