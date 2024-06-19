New clues reveal major supermarket could be opening at busy retail park in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh clues have been discovered which suggest that a major supermarket could be opening a new store at a busy retail park in Northampton

Riverside Retail Park is expected to be welcoming two new tenants to its site after Homebase recently confirmed it will be closing its store there for good on September 6.

Plans were submitted in April to divide Unit A1 at Riverside Retail Park, currently home to Homebase, into two separate units and give it a makeover.

Unit A1 will be split into Unit A1(A) and Unit A1(B). Unit A1(A) will cover about 1,858sqm and include a mezzanine and garden centre.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like following major transformation works

While it is not yet known what Unit A1(A) will be, rumours suggest it could become a Wickes. Wickes has been contacted for comment.

Unit A1(B) will cover 2,043sqm and new clues suggest it could become a Marks & Spencer selling food and drink after new plans were submitted on June 13 to convert Unit A1(B) into a space for a food retailer.

Planning papers say: “The application is seeking permission to widen the range of goods sold from Unit A1(B) to include food and drink.

"Existing Marks & Spencer offers are relatively limited to the east of Northampton with two outlets associated with petrol filling stations on Abington Avenue and Harborough Road.”

Homebase will be closing its store on September 6

M&S currently only has one of its popular ‘Foodhall’ sites in Northampton, which is based at Sixfields Retail Park and boasts a 4.4 out of five-star rating from more than 500 Google reviews.

Planning papers go on to mention Rushden Lakes which ‘attracts customers from a relatively wide area, with Marks & Spencer an anchor tenant’.

The documents also say the proposed changes could lead to an increase in the number of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) movements at the park. The new food retailer is expected to receive between two and four deliveries each day, which is significantly more frequent compared to the current non-food retailer, which receives only four to seven deliveries per week.

M&S has been contacted for comment. Riverside Retail Park has declined to comment.