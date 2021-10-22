‘Magical’ winter light trail coming to Northampton in time for Christmas - here’s how to get tickets

The winter light trail will be held at Delapre Abbey.

A ‘magical’ Christmas experience in the form of a light trail will take over a popular Northampton venue soon.

Delapre Abbey will host a winter light trail this year and it starts as soon as next month.

Families can expect sparkling trees, light installations, soundscapes and more as part of the ‘magical’, festive fun day out.

The event opens on November 19 and will run up to Christmas before closing on New Years Eve (December 31).

A statement on the event website says: “Step into the breathtaking Northampton Winter Light Trail at Delapré Abbey this Christmas.

“Enjoy some together time with family and friends as you discover an array of magical light installations throughout the stunning woodland, walled garden and grounds of Northampton’s heritage treasure.

“Wander through sparkling tree lines drenched in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger than life illuminations.”

'Après Bar' will also be part of the trail, serving mulled wine, 'frosty beers', hot chocolate and more in ‘cosy’ mini chalets.

The event is wheelchair accessible and organisers say ‘well behaved’ dogs are welcome.

Tickets for the event will be on sale from Thursday (October 28) at 10am.

There is a 10 percent discount if customers sign up to pre-sale. They will also be able to buy tickets 24 hours before they are released on general sale.