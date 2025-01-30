MenKind in Northampton closes again despite shopping centre saying 18-month lease was signed

A national retailer has closed in Northampton town centre’s shopping centre, despite bosses saying an 18-month lease was signed.

MenKind, located on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, has now closed for good.

The gift and gadget retailer first closed in mid-January 2023. However, the store then reopened, in the same unit, in October 2024 after a 22-month hiatus.

At the time of the reopening, Evolve Estates said in a LinkedIn post that MenKind had signed a new 18-month lease, which would then end in April 2026. However, as the shop has closed again, Chronicle & Echo contacted the shopping centre owners, who have now said the MenKind was a “Christmas temp operator”.

MenKind in the Grosvenor Centre has closed for good.

A spokeswoman for the shopping centre added: “We are hoping to find another tenant for the space very soon.”

According to the MenKind store finder, the nearest shop is now in Milton Keynes. The retailer was contacted for comment regarding the closure, but had not responded at time of writing.

