Meet the new businesses and traders who have joined the £12.4m historic Market Square in Northampton

Meet some of the new businesses and traders who have joined the £12.4 million historic Market Square, which partially reopened in Northampton today (September 20).

The extensive refurbishment project began in February 2023 and all areas will be fully opened on October 19 and 20.

Until then, traders are open and the community is urged to show their support to both the new and returning businesses.

The new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping and a dedicated events space are accompanied by 18 fixed and bespoke stalls.

Frank Beckley from Tiptoe Ventures. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

They each have electricity, water and lighting, and are joined by 19 pop-up tent stalls and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. The market can also accommodate up to 10 food concession vehicles.

The aim is to attract more shoppers and businesses, drive footfall and increase private sector investment in Northampton as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.

Meet the newest additions to the historic and newly refurbished Market Square…

The Artisan Collective NN

Malkit Kaur from Samosa Spot. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The first new addition is The Artisan Collective NN, run by long-standing business owner of more than a decade Steve Reid. The business is occupying one of the largest pods in the centre of the Market Square.

Spanning across cheeses, charcuterie, chutneys, sauces and salamis, as well as other artisan products from Northamptonshire businesses, Steve is hopeful about the future of his stall.

It is a similar offering to The Artisan Collective Farm Shop, which has been a success in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes since it opened last November.

Steve’s staff member Rachel Cooper is running the stall and she spoke to the Chronicle & Echo this morning.

Becky Carrier from The Creative Place. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It feels a bit strange but also exciting,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working here. It’s nice to meet people who are positive.

“We’ve had a lot of people this morning looking at the pod, and so far all we’ve had is positive feedback – which is good. The Market Square itself is looking lovely.”

Rachel encourages people to be open-minded and have a look for themselves.

“It needs the public support,” she continued. “It will only work if the public come and support it. It needs positivity, give it a chance. Give it a go.”

Steve Reid from The Artisan Collective NN. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Creative Place

The next is The Creative Place, a space for aspiring and established creatives or anyone who wants to learn more about the arts across the county.

This creative industries hub has been launched by non-profit organisation Northampton Film Festival (NFF), and is supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

Described as “easily accessible at the heart of Northampton”, it is a space for residents to drop in and discover more. Local creatives will also be given the opportunity to display their work, network with like-minded others and develop their craft.

Director of NFF Becky Carrier says it is “the smallest arts centre in the world” and she spoke to this newspaper on its opening day today.

She said: “It’s really nice and exciting. This has come about quite quickly for us because we were making a heritage film for Northampton Town Council about the Market Square at the same time as a creative industries consultation.”

Becky shared that creatives were calling for a “visible and accessible” space in Northampton, as well as the fact that residents wanted the Market Square to be more than a place for traders.

“I thought, right, I’m going to put my money where my mouth is and let’s merge those two things,” said Becky. “It’s the perfectly-sized, smallest arts centre in the world.”

She has been “really overwhelmed” by the amount of people who asked to exhibit their work in The Creative Place before it was even open.

Tiptoe Ventures

Another of the newest additions, located in the same row as The Artisan Collective and The Creative Place, is Tiptoe Ventures. The business is not only new to the Market Square but is brand new altogether.

It is run by Frank Beckley, with the support of his partner Belinda Boakye, and they offer handmade crafts sourced from Africa – including baskets, handbags and trainers.

The aim of the business is to showcase the livelihood and skills of indigenous communities to the world, and that starts at the Northampton Market Square. Their items have been sourced from areas like Ghana, Kenya and the northern region of Africa.

Belinda told the Chronicle & Echo: “We want to bring a difference to the Market Square and showcase African skills and crafts.

“People are showcasing materials from other countries, we also need to showcase what Africans can do. We’ve got colourful crafts and materials, to entice the world to purchase.”

As a brand new business, Belinda is hopeful that they can expand to open stalls in other places and is “very excited” for the future of Tiptoe Ventures.

When asked about the response since opening the stall that morning, Belinda said: “People are commenting about the colourful items on display and they are really interested. People will hopefully come back.”

Sweetie Collection

Sweetie Collection, located in one of the white pop-up stalls, will also be offering African clothing, accessories and items – but founder Sweetie Jackson is not limiting her stock to one culture.

She said she sells what she likes, and there will be an ever-changing variety available to purchase from her stall moving forward.

When asked why she joined the Market Square, Sweetie explained the importance of independent pricing – particularly as a single mother, who wanted to take the opportunity to do something for herself.

“I know one day I’m going to be one of the best in this place,” she said, emphasising that she will be a platform for diverse and unique items.

Talking about the positive response to the stall after it opened on Friday morning, Sweetie said: “A lot of customers have come over and everybody keeps telling me they love the handmade bags. It’s motivated me to do more.”

Samosa Spot

Samosa Spot, which proved particularly popular with customers this morning, is the venture of mother and daughter Malkit Kaur and Harpreet Jawanda.

Though the business has been located at Commercial Street for around a year, this is the first time Samosa Spot has had a stall at the historic Market Square site.

The pair offer a variety of Indian food, including samosas, onion bhajis, chickpeas, chicken curry and rice, which is all homemade by Malkit.

Malkit makes the food fresh and it is heated up the following day ready for customers to purchase.

“My mum has always had a passion for cooking,” said Harpreet. “Very often does she get asked to make Indian food for people.”

The motivation for Samosa Spot was so people could purchase Malkit’s food in an accessible way.

Harpreet continued: “We’ve been getting so many compliments about the smell, the taste, loads of people telling us they think it’s going to be very popular. These are really great things to hear, especially as we were at the temporary market before.

“We did have positive feedback there, but not many people knew the market was there. Most people thought it just stopped completely. It’s nice to be here where most people can see us.”

Harpreet is hopeful about the future of their stall, as curious shoppers can purchase from them during town centre visits.

Talking about the new-look Market Square, Harpreet said: “It looks great, it looks a lot more professional now.”

Though they would have preferred to be in one of the fixed stalls, the pair look forward to the future in their white pop-up tent.