Another brand new addition set to open on the refurbished Market Square later this week

Another brand new addition has joined the refurbished Northampton Market Square and will launch at its reopening this Friday (September 20).

The Creative Place – a space for aspiring and established creatives, or anyone who wants to learn more about the arts across the county – may be “the smallest arts centre in the world”.

It is described as a creative industries hub and the team invites everyone to pay them a visit between 10am and 7pm this Friday for a mini tour, drinks and cake.

This initiative has been launched by non-profit organisation Northampton Film Festival (NFF), and is supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

After NFF produced a film about the heritage of the Market Square and received feedback from the community about what they wanted to see moving forward, the team was inspired to open the new space.

Described as “easily accessible at the heart of Northampton”, the hub will provide a space for residents to drop in and discover more about the arts across the county.

As well as this, local creatives will be given the opportunity to display their work, network with like-minded others and develop their craft.

Becky Carrier, director of Northampton Film Festival, said: “Creativity is very much at the heart of Northants, so we wanted this to be a highly visible, welcoming space for people to come and experience all our county has to offer.

We are now just days away from the reopening of the refurbished Market Square on Friday (September 20).

“Whether you’re just curious, want to have a go at something creative, or want to seriously develop your creative career, the space is for you to use. We’d love to see you there.”

Following its launch on September 20, The Creative Place will be open from 10am until 6pm from Tuesday to Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturdays.

The venue already has events lined up, which will be hosted in the weeks following its opening.

On Saturday (September 21), there will be ‘Peace Circles in the Square’ to mark the UN’s International Day of Peace.

The following Friday and Saturday (September 27 and 28), artist Sophie Slade will be in residence painting directly on The Creative Place’s window and exhibiting her work.

For more information, visit The Creative Place’s website here or visit NNCreativePlace on Instagram.