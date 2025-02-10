Lyss & Vay Candle Co. was launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 by Janene Francis, after ordering a candle making kit to pass the time and develop a hobby during lockdown.

Meet the luxury and cruelty-free candle company taking over a former wellness hub in Northampton, which is set to open by the end of February.

The business was launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 by Janene Francis, who had worked in the corporate property industry for around two decades prior to then.

After ordering a candle making kit to pass the time and develop a hobby during lockdown, this saw Janene quit her career just a few months later to establish a business full-time.

“It was the perfect opportunity to tap into something creative,” Janene told the Chronicle & Echo. “I knew nothing about candles when I first started, but soon found blending different scents very therapeutic.”

When asked what she believes customers like most about her products, Janene said: “My candles are clean burning and everything is made with natural products.

“All my wax, fragrances and glass is from the UK, and it’s sustainable as I offer candle refills for the glass jars.”

One of Janene’s proudest achievements is that within nine months of launching Lyss & Vay, she secured a pop-up at the John Lewis store in Milton Keynes. At that time, she was the highest earning pop-up across all their stores in the UK.

Another highlight was making 1,700 candles in just two weeks for a subscription company, who promote up-and-coming makers across the country. Having also secured a number of stockists, Janene says this journey has been “so fulfilling”.

The business owner decided now was the right time to take the next step, and she will be opening in the former Love Your Presence store in St Leonard’s Road by the end of February.

The former holistic gift shop and wellness studio first opened in June 2023, and Mita Unalkat is passing the reins over to Janene – who is leaving her unit in Kings Heath behind.

Janene will be using the space to create, stock and sell her products, as well as hosting wellness and candle-making workshops.

With no similar businesses nearby, Janene is hopeful about developing a new wellness hub and building on what Mita started.

For more information on Lyss & Vay Candle Co., visit the business’ website here.