Business owner says goodbye to Northampton wellness hub and hello to making her venture mobile

A business owner has said goodbye to her Northampton wellness hub and hello to making her venture mobile, as it was time to move on after a year-and-a-half.

Love Your Presence, a holistic gift shop and wellness studio founded by Mita Unalkat, opened on St Leonard’s Road in June 2023 with the aim of helping people become their best selves.

Mita has lived in the town since she was a teen and first set up a beauty treatment business when she finished her studies 25 years ago.

After undergoing a complete 360, Mita became a meditation facilitator and reiki practitioner – which is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing.

Having moved out of the pharmaceutical industry to be a full-time mother and later realising it was not the field for her, Mita was inspired to help others by her experiences with perimenopausal symptoms.

She practised reiki, meditation and worked on herself to come out the other side of what she was experiencing, and wanted to use that knowledge to help others. This then encouraged her to set up the holistic gift shop and wellness studio.

Despite how much she has loved the past year-and-a-half, Mita knew it was the right time to move on and rebrand to Love Your Presence by Mita.

The business owner is branching out and expanding her events, by creating wellness packages and experiences for companies and organisations who want to put wellbeing first.

Mita will also continue to offer a range of face-to-face wellness therapies at various locations, such as reiki, meditation and facials, in Northampton and beyond.

She is currently looking to secure a new studio for her one-to-one treatments, and remains selling crystals and gifts that aid wellness journeys as a personal shopping experience.

Having moved out of her former shop on January 18, Mita is excited that one of her collaborators is moving into the space – and all is soon to be revealed.

“I realised it was not the right space for me,” Mita told the Chronicle & Echo. “It was an amazing wellness hub and a great place to start my journey offering wellness gifts and treatments.

“It allowed me to collaborate with so many amazing people, and offer a creative hub to pause and connect.”

Mita remains optimistic about the future of Love Your Presence and looks forward to continuing her collaboration with Delapre Abbey. It is the second year of her International Women’s Day celebrations with them in March.

“I’ll carry on shining the light,” Mita continued. “I love being part of the community, and supporting and guiding them to peace and balance.”

The wellness packages are a collaboration between Mita and a number of her business owner friends. By introducing meditation and sound baths in work environments, they hope to help employees be more productive by looking after themselves first.

Mita sees travel and working abroad in her future, which is an exciting prospect for the business owner who is expanding nationally at the moment.

For more information on Love Your Presence by Mita, visit the business’ website here.