Major plans unveiled to expand popular garden centre near Northampton with new shopping areas

Plans have been unveiled to expand a popular garden centre near Northampton with new shopping areas – with a nursery school, restaurant, gym, and vets all interested in moving in.

Bell Plantation Garden Centre in Towcester is preparing for a big expansion to meet growing demand, with plans to increase its shop floor space and add new offices.

The site, located just off the A5, has been open since 1989 and has steadily grown over the past 35 years. Now, new proposals aim to extend the garden centre’s retail areas and add office space on the first floor.

If approved, the plans would add nearly 15,000 square feet of new shopping space, more than 8,500 square feet of office space, a new covered area, and an extended glass canopy for customers.

Most of the current buildings will stay the same, with the new parts designed to blend in with the existing look, according to plans.

A statement from applicant Bell Plantation Holdings says the expansion will support a growing customer base and attract more visitors to the area.

They said: “There is a strong and important aim from The Bell Plantation to create a development with a clear identity that meets the expectations of customers.

“The design will help support the local community and reflect the growth and energy around the site."

In addition, Bell Plantation Holdings has submitted separate plans for a new standalone commercial building on the site. This building would be about 7,220 square feet and located in the northwestern corner of the complex. It would include three units, each roughly 2,175 square feet, according to plans.

There is already interest from a nursery school, restaurant, gym, and veterinary clinic to take space in the new building, according to planning documents.

Meanwhile, in May, Bell Plantation also submitted plans to expand Belle’s Playbarn, the popular soft play area within the garden centre.

The proposal would convert an outdoor storage area to give Belle’s Playbarn more space. The play area has been a favourite since it opened in November 2018.

Bell Plantation Holdings said: “The success of Bell Plantation, which is a good news story for Towcester, means that there is increasing demand for use of existing facilities including the soft play.”

A decision is pending on all three of the aforementioned applications.

The garden centre, which employs around 200 people, currently holds a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from 798 Google reviews.

One visitor said: “Great garden centre. Often have something to eat here first before looking around and going in the nearby shops. Grandchildren and my teens love it. Food always very good and service excellent.”

Another wrote: “Tremendous variety of goods for sale. Well worth a visit, even if it’s just for something to do. We always seem to find something nice. The café is great and dog friendly.”