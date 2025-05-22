Plans have been unveiled to double the size of a popular children’s soft play near Northampton – and it could be open just in time for the summer holidays.

Proposals have been submitted to increase the size of soft play venue Belle’s Playbarn at the Bell Plantation, just off the A5 in Towcester.

The applicant, Bell Plantation Holdings, said: “The success of Bell Plantation, which is a good news story for Towcester, means that there is increasing demand for use of existing facilities including the soft play.

“As such, this application is being pursued to increase the existing soft play to provide an improved facility for visitors.”

The plans involve converting an outdoor storage space to extend Belle’s Playbarn, which has been popular since it opened in November 2018.

The proposals aim to extend the soft play by 475 square metres, bringing the total size to 824 square metres. The venue will continue to be operated by Belle’s Playbarn, according to plans.

The applicant said: “The existing servicing arrangements will be retained, and the immediately adjacent car parking will be retained for all tenants of Bell Plantation.

“Overall, the proposals will deliver an improved facility for visitors to Bell Plantation, to ensure its long-term success whilst retaining and creating jobs.”

Belle’s Playbarn currently holds a 4.5 out of five star rating from 76 Google reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent place for the kids. It's great to have a separate area for the little ones. Staff are extremely friendly. Food not bad but you can take your own in. Overall, well done.”

Another added: “We absolutely love coming to Belles Playbarn. As a parent, you can see most areas from the seating area, and it's big enough for them to explore on their own but not get lost. They do really good food and drinks. Perfect trip out with young children.”

A target decision date for West Northants Council to approve or reject the planning application has been set for June 25, which means the site could be open in time for the summer holidays.