Look inside new bakery in Northampton town centre following busy opening weekend

The store manager says, so far, customer feedback has been “very positive"

A national bakery chain has opened a new store in Northampton town centre – and so far the branch has proved popular.

Wenzel’s, which serves hot snacks, sandwiches, sweet treats, meal deals, coffees and more opened in Abington Street on Friday (June 16).

The latest opening is the chains 103rd with most other branches located in and around London and in the south of the country, but the store manager – Madalina Teusan – says the chain is starting to expand to other areas of the country now.

Since opening on one of the town’s main shopping streets, Wenzel’s has been busy and has received “very positive” feedback from customers, according to the store manager.

During the half an hour or so that Chronicle & Echo was in store talking to the manager at around 12.15pm on Wednesday (June 21), there was a steady flow of customers visiting to pick up lunch or a coffee – or both.

Madalina said: “Everyday is better and better and hopefully it will keep getting better. We’ve had a busy weekend, people have been in and out and we’ve had queues outside

"Everyday we have customers coming in saying they have waited so long for us to come to Northampton. Everyone has been giving very good, positive feedback.

When asked what sets Wenzel’s apart from other bakeries, Madalina added: “Our freshness. We make everything like the sandwiches in the morning and bread and doughnuts are made every night.

"The most important thing for us is the customer service and the customers’ needs. If anyone wants anything else, we try to do anything they want.”

In store, Wenzel’s also offers loaves of bread, including seeded for a healthier option and one without yeast. The bakery also offers sweet and savoury catering platters and celebration cakes. These can be ordered online or in store with at least two days notice.

The store is currently employing 10 members of staff, but Madalina says more could be hired as the team gauges how busy the branch will be.

