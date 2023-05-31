A popular national bakery chain is set to open in Northampton town centre soon.

Wenzel’s The Bakers, which is popular in the south of England, is moving into the former Carphone Warehouse store at 14 Abington Street.

The chain, which has more than 100 hundred branches, including dozens in London, offers celebration cakes, homemade bakes and pastries, coffee, sandwiches and more.

Wenzel's will open in Abington Street in June 2023.

On Wenzel’s website, the company says: “The only thing we love more than a bake is our people who make them and the customers who love them. That’s why we dedicate our hours and pounds to training our team and developing incredible products.

"Our story is just beginning and we’re creating new chapters just like we bake - fresh, every single day.”

The Northampton store is set to open on June 16.