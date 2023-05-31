News you can trust since 1931
Wenzel's The Bakers set to open in main shopping street in Northampton town centre

Sweet treats, coffee and more coming to town
Carly Odell
Published 31st May 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:19 BST

A popular national bakery chain is set to open in Northampton town centre soon.

Wenzel’s The Bakers, which is popular in the south of England, is moving into the former Carphone Warehouse store at 14 Abington Street.

The chain, which has more than 100 hundred branches, including dozens in London, offers celebration cakes, homemade bakes and pastries, coffee, sandwiches and more.

Wenzel's will open in Abington Street in June 2023.Wenzel's will open in Abington Street in June 2023.
On Wenzel’s website, the company says: “The only thing we love more than a bake is our people who make them and the customers who love them. That’s why we dedicate our hours and pounds to training our team and developing incredible products.

"Our story is just beginning and we’re creating new chapters just like we bake - fresh, every single day.”

The Northampton store is set to open on June 16.

In the meantime, the company is looking for employees to take on roles at the branch, including a shop supervisor.

