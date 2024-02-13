Long-standing national company collapses into administration leaving jobs at risk in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton’s Body Shop in the Grosvenor Centre will remain open as usual while administrators try to save it.

As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.

However, the shops will stay open for now.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another unit could be left empty in Grosvenor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course."