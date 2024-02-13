News you can trust since 1931
Long-standing national company collapses into administration leaving jobs at risk in Northampton

Thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets are at risk
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Northampton’s Body Shop in the Grosvenor Centre will remain open as usual while administrators try to save it.

As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.

However, the shops will stay open for now.

Another unit could be left empty in Grosvenor Centre.Another unit could be left empty in Grosvenor Centre.
In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course."

However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure "customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products."

It’s understood trading over Christmas was not as strong as the company had hoped.

