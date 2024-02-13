Long-standing national company collapses into administration leaving jobs at risk in Northampton
Northampton’s Body Shop in the Grosvenor Centre will remain open as usual while administrators try to save it.
As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.
However, the shops will stay open for now.
In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course."
However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure "customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products."