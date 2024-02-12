Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another unit could be left empty in a Northampton shopping centre as a national retailer is set to appoint administrators.

The Body Shop, which is in Grosvenor Shopping Centre, is hitting national headlines today (February 12) as the ethical beauty shop could be in administration as early as this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This reportedly comes after “disappointing” trading over Christmas and in early January.

Another unit could be left empty in Grosvenor Centre.

A private equity investor – Aurelius – bought the retailer in November last year, but it looks like insolvency is coming.

If the chain went into administration, more than 200 shops and thousands of jobs will be at risk.

Sources told Sky News that the administrators are likely to consider shutting a significant number of the chain’s UK stores.

Recently its businesses across much of Europe and parts of Asia were sold to an unnamed buyer.