National retailer could leave empty unit in Northampton shopping centre as business set to appoint administrators
Another unit could be left empty in a Northampton shopping centre as a national retailer is set to appoint administrators.
The Body Shop, which is in Grosvenor Shopping Centre, is hitting national headlines today (February 12) as the ethical beauty shop could be in administration as early as this week.
This reportedly comes after “disappointing” trading over Christmas and in early January.
A private equity investor – Aurelius – bought the retailer in November last year, but it looks like insolvency is coming.
If the chain went into administration, more than 200 shops and thousands of jobs will be at risk.
Sources told Sky News that the administrators are likely to consider shutting a significant number of the chain’s UK stores.
Recently its businesses across much of Europe and parts of Asia were sold to an unnamed buyer.
Aurelius and The Body Shop have so far declined to comment.