Local CIC Stunited connects students and employers to empower graduate careers
In today’s competitive job market, many students graduate with degrees but struggle to take the next step into employment. Recognising this growing challenge, Northamptonshire-based Community Interest Company Stunited has launched a mission-driven initiative to better connect students, recent graduates, and employers — supporting the career aspirations of young people across the UK.
Founded by Mr Manash Mukherjee and co-founded by Mrs Snejuti Mukherjee, Stunited has been actively working to address the gap between higher education and the world of work. Their approach combines digital tools, community collaboration, and career support services to help young individuals build meaningful, long-term careers.
“We’ve seen too many students finish university only to be left feeling uncertain and disconnected from employers,” said Mr Mukherjee, CEO and Founder of Stunited. “Our goal is to provide them with a platform that opens up real opportunities, while also giving employers access to fresh, motivated talent.”
Stunited’s platform enables students to create professional profiles, showcase their skills, and connect with potential employers. At the same time, it allows companies to post jobs, internships, and placement opportunities tailored to early-career candidates. The service is especially beneficial for small- and medium-sized businesses looking to engage with fresh talent but who may lack access to university recruitment channels.
According to Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee, CFO and Co-Founder of Stunited, the platform is more than just a job board.
“We are committed to mentoring, supporting, and guiding young people so they can approach the workforce with confidence. It's not just about finding a job - it's about building careers and empowering individuals.”
Stunited’s services are particularly aimed at students from underrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds who might not have traditional networks or access to internships. By levelling the playing field, Stunited is not only supporting individuals but also contributing to more equitable hiring practices across industries.
What makes Stunited unique is its community-focused model. As a CIC (Community Interest Company), its purpose is deeply rooted in social impact. Unlike for-profit job platforms, its mission is to serve communities, not shareholders, and this value is reflected in every aspect of the organisation’s work.
The company is also actively collaborating with educational institutions, local councils, and community organisations to expand its reach and ensure more students are aware of the support available to them.
Stunited’s founders believe that supporting the transition from education to employment is one of the most important social contributions an organisation can make. With rising youth unemployment rates and a fast-changing job landscape, initiatives like Stunited are not just helpful - they are essential.
As the organisation continues to grow, Stunited remains firmly committed to its mission of empowering students and graduates by giving them the tools, resources, and connections they need to succeed in the real world.