Local CIC Stunited connects students and employers to empower graduate careers

Stunited, a Northamptonshire-based Community Interest Company, is taking meaningful steps to connect students and fresh graduates with real career opportunities by linking them with employers. Founded by Mr Manash Mukherjee and co-founded by Mrs Snejuti Mukherjee, Stunited is helping bridge the gap between education and employment - empowering the next generation to transition smoothly into the working world.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In today’s competitive job market, many students graduate with degrees but struggle to take the next step into employment. Recognising this growing challenge, Northamptonshire-based Community Interest Company Stunited has launched a mission-driven initiative to better connect students, recent graduates, and employers — supporting the career aspirations of young people across the UK.

Founded by Mr Manash Mukherjee and co-founded by Mrs Snejuti Mukherjee, Stunited has been actively working to address the gap between higher education and the world of work. Their approach combines digital tools, community collaboration, and career support services to help young individuals build meaningful, long-term careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen too many students finish university only to be left feeling uncertain and disconnected from employers,” said Mr Mukherjee, CEO and Founder of Stunited. “Our goal is to provide them with a platform that opens up real opportunities, while also giving employers access to fresh, motivated talent.”

Stunited CIC Empowering Students & Careers Design by Shreya Sinha Das

Stunited’s platform enables students to create professional profiles, showcase their skills, and connect with potential employers. At the same time, it allows companies to post jobs, internships, and placement opportunities tailored to early-career candidates. The service is especially beneficial for small- and medium-sized businesses looking to engage with fresh talent but who may lack access to university recruitment channels.

According to Mrs. Snejuti Mukherjee, CFO and Co-Founder of Stunited, the platform is more than just a job board.

“We are committed to mentoring, supporting, and guiding young people so they can approach the workforce with confidence. It's not just about finding a job - it's about building careers and empowering individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stunited’s services are particularly aimed at students from underrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds who might not have traditional networks or access to internships. By levelling the playing field, Stunited is not only supporting individuals but also contributing to more equitable hiring practices across industries.

What makes Stunited unique is its community-focused model. As a CIC (Community Interest Company), its purpose is deeply rooted in social impact. Unlike for-profit job platforms, its mission is to serve communities, not shareholders, and this value is reflected in every aspect of the organisation’s work.

The company is also actively collaborating with educational institutions, local councils, and community organisations to expand its reach and ensure more students are aware of the support available to them.

Stunited’s founders believe that supporting the transition from education to employment is one of the most important social contributions an organisation can make. With rising youth unemployment rates and a fast-changing job landscape, initiatives like Stunited are not just helpful - they are essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the organisation continues to grow, Stunited remains firmly committed to its mission of empowering students and graduates by giving them the tools, resources, and connections they need to succeed in the real world.