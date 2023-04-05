Michael Maher and Andy Baxter, Co-Directors of Oltco Northampton

Recycle Bound is the world’s first recycled driveway solution which helps to combat the global issue of plastic waste. Made utilising waste plastic that is already in circulation (straws, plastic drink bottles, and plastic food packaging) from a plastic recycling point, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws. Therefore, if Recycle Bound was laid on a standard 70 square metre drive, the equivalent of 210,000 plastic straws would be recycled in the process.

Since the launch of Recycle Bound in January 2019, Oltco has already utilised the equivalent of over 400 million plastic straws in driveways, paths and patios across the UK and this number continues to grow every week. Michael and Andy are looking forward to continuing to help protect the environment with Recycle Bound installations across Northampton and the surrounding towns and villages.

Alongside Recycle Bound, Oltco Northampton will also offer Recycle Base, a ground reinforcement system made utilising stone and low-grade plastic, including waste ocean plastic which is developed by and exclusive to Oltco.

Michael and Andy first met in school and have been friends for over 35 years. The pair are no strangers to working together and have been running a successful business together for the past 20 years. The duo have already built an impressive portfolio of resin bound installations at Oltco Milton Keynes and Oltco Hemel Hempstead & St Albans and they hope to replicate this at Oltco Northampton.

Michael Maher says: “We are so excited to bring Oltco to Northampton. We have successfully grown Oltco Milton Keynes and Oltco Hemel Hempstead & St Albans so we know that we have all the right skills to grow our this area too.”

Andy Baxter adds: “Michael and I have worked together for many years now. We love all of Oltco’s values and that is why we were originally drawn to Oltco. We are so grateful that we have the chance to expand.”

Tom Stringer, Co-Director at Oltco, comments: “Michael and Andy share such a great bond and it reminds me of my own friendship with Johnny, my Co-Director. It has been amazing to see how their relationship has gone from strength to strength throughout their Oltco journey and I’m looking forward to seeing them take on Oltco Northampton.”

Johnny Pearce, Co-Director of Oltco, adds: “Michael and Andy’s long lasting friendship and passion for transforming their customers’ outside spaces is what makes them the dream team. They have produced some incredible transformations for their customers and they have successfully grown the Oltco brand across multiple areas.”