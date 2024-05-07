REVEALED: Amazon launches bid for £500m warehouse near Northampton creating 2,000 jobs

Library picture of an Amazon Fulfilment Centre

Online retail giant Amazon has announced plans to open a new fulfilment centre near Northampton creating more than 2,000 jobs.

The centre, which Amazon says would be up and running in 2026, is planned at the SEGRO Logistics Park near junction 15 of the M1.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Amazon said the centre would create 1,400 jobs at launch with this figure due to rise to more than 2,000 within three years.

Library picture of Amazon Robotics PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

The spokesperson said: “There will be employment opportunities covering a wide range of roles including engineers, HR and IT professionals through to health & safety and finance specialists, as well as the team members who pick, pack and ship customer orders.

“Amazon consistently invests in its workplaces to provide the most modern, engaging and safe environment for employees. This new building will be the latest generation fulfilment centre featuring three floors of Amazon robotics where products will be stowed and customer orders picked utilising advanced technology.”

Louise Wall, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said: “Amazon’s investment in Northamptonshire will create thousands of new jobs in one of the most advanced buildings of its type in the world. This is a significant endorsement of the strategic location of the SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton and the importance of our region’s role in the UK logistics industry.”

Neil Travis, Amazon’s Regional Director, said: “The East Midlands is an important region for Amazon, with more than 6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprise selling partners, and I am delighted to confirm our ongoing commitment with this £500 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Northampton. The new site will create more than 2,000 new jobs, taking our total workforce in the East Midlands to more than 10,000 full and part-time roles, and our investment in the region to more than £4 billion since 2010.

“Amazon continues to invest in our buildings and innovative technology to provide our people with some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, ensuring their wellbeing while delivering for our customers.”