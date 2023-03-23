Latest planning decision hints that popular bargain retailer is closer to moving into former Toys R Us in Northampton

Plans are progressing for a highly-anticipated bargain retail store to move into the former Toys R Us site in Northampton.

Home Bargains was given the green light by West Northants Council (WNC) to move into the former toy store unit in St James’ Retail Park back in July.

On its decision, a WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would facilitate the reuse of a vacant retail unit in an established retail destination and would provide direct economic benefits through the creation of new employment opportunities as well as broader economic benefits associated with bringing the unit back into economically active use."

Home Bargains is set to move into the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park, Northampton

The bargain retailer then submitted further plans in January of this year to introduce new signage and a new layout at the site, which have this month (March) been approved.

Home Bargains have been quiet about the move throughout when approached by this newspaper, but this latest planning approval hints that the retailer may be close to moving into the site.

Home Bargains said in planning papers: "The proposal will result in the re-use of existing retail vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area. Home Bargains will create up to 100 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the refurbishment works and store fit out."

This move has left many asking, what will happen to the Home Bargains in St Peter’s Way Retail Park?

Plans to make the site look like this have been approved this month (March)

St Peter’s Way Retail Park has recently been bought by Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee.

