News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Latest planning decision hints that popular bargain retailer is closer to moving into former Toys R Us in Northampton

Here’s what we know so far

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT- 2 min read

Plans are progressing for a highly-anticipated bargain retail store to move into the former Toys R Us site in Northampton.

Home Bargains was given the green light by West Northants Council (WNC) to move into the former toy store unit in St James’ Retail Park back in July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On its decision, a WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would facilitate the reuse of a vacant retail unit in an established retail destination and would provide direct economic benefits through the creation of new employment opportunities as well as broader economic benefits associated with bringing the unit back into economically active use."

Home Bargains is set to move into the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park, Northampton
Home Bargains is set to move into the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park, Northampton
Home Bargains is set to move into the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park, Northampton
Most Popular

The bargain retailer then submitted further plans in January of this year to introduce new signage and a new layout at the site, which have this month (March) been approved.

Home Bargains have been quiet about the move throughout when approached by this newspaper, but this latest planning approval hints that the retailer may be close to moving into the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Home Bargains said in planning papers: "The proposal will result in the re-use of existing retail vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area. Home Bargains will create up to 100 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the refurbishment works and store fit out."

This move has left many asking, what will happen to the Home Bargains in St Peter’s Way Retail Park?

Plans to make the site look like this have been approved this month (March)
Plans to make the site look like this have been approved this month (March)
Plans to make the site look like this have been approved this month (March)

St Peter’s Way Retail Park has recently been bought by Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northhold Group says that Home Bargains 'is staying and the firm has not said otherwise'.

NorthamptonHome Bargains