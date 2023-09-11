Watch more videos on Shots!

All 400 Wilko stores across the UK will close by early October, it has been confirmed this morning (Monday).

GMB Union confirmed the devastating news that the Wilko name will disappear from UK strets as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through.

All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business.

Wilko has seven stores in Northamptonshire: Gold Street - Northampton, Riverside, Weston Favell, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden.

Joint administrators for Wilko confirmed the other 52 closures but said that they had enterered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – including the Northamptonshire ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.

It is understood that no bidders are interested in running any of the shops under the Wilko name.

HMV’s billionaire owner Doug Putman has hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko stores open but the bid collapsed as rising costs complicated the deal.