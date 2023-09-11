News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

All seven Wilko stores set to close across Northamptonshire following collapse of rescue deal

All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All 400 Wilko stores across the UK will close by early October, it has been confirmed this morning (Monday).

GMB Union confirmed the devastating news that the Wilko name will disappear from UK strets as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business.

Last week this newspaper said that while 52 Wilko stores across the country would close, the Northamptonshire shops were NOT on that list at the time.

Most Popular

Wilko has seven stores in Northamptonshire: Gold Street - Northampton, Riverside, Weston Favell, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby and Rushden.

Joint administrators for Wilko confirmed the other 52 closures but said that they had enterered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – including the Northamptonshire ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that no bidders are interested in running any of the shops under the Wilko name.

HMV’s billionaire owner Doug Putman has hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko stores open but the bid collapsed as rising costs complicated the deal.

It is expected the GMB Union will confirm redundancies later today.

Related topics:WilkoNorthamptonshireRushdenCorbyKettering