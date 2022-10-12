Kerbside barbers making a move in Towcester

Barber Box 1 has arrived in the Towcester area to deliver an easy new way to grab yourself a haircut when you’re out and can now be found parked up around the town.

Husband and wife duo Gary Boulter and Leesa Attewell-Boulter have created a mobile barber, with a difference. It really is mobile.

Gary has been a barber for more than 30 years and decided to train up after deciding his mum’s haircuts just weren’t up to standard, which gives him a whole heap of experience to be let loose in Barber Box 1.

Gary and Leesa, the pair behind the Barber Box business

The mobile barber box can be found parked up in Towcester, Silverstone and Blisworth currently, so if you are keen to find a good barber that you can visit when it suits you, make a note of the mobile visiting times.

Leesa brings about the business and marketing brains for the concept of the travelling barber shop box and after the couple moved from their family style barbers in Cornwall to Towcester, she went about making plans.

Leesa said: “We were keen to create a barbers with a difference and when looking at how much limited time we all have, the thought of bringing the haircut to you, made so much sense.

“We go to the Watermeadow in Towcester, Silverstone and Blisworth and you can turn up and wait or book ahead.”

Barber Box 1 can be found in Towcester, Silverstone and Blisworth

The couple added: “We will be building on the Barber Box business further and we are also starting our plans for a rather unique idea to create a haircut experience which will be coming to Towcester town soon.”

If you would like to try out Barber Box 1 and see how how easy it is to keep yourself well groomed you can find them:

-Monday - Wednesday: Watermeadow in Towcester

A customer dropping in on Barber Box 1

-Thursday: Silverstone SRA

-Friday and Saturday: Blisworth

Search for Barber Box 1 on Facebook to find all of their contact details needed to book or see where they are.