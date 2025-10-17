Joint winner of ‘one to watch’ award says it is ‘game on’ as she plans to prove potential to the masses

The joint winner of ‘one to watch’ at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards says it is “game on” as she plans to prove the business’ potential in the county and beyond.

Vanessa Anderson is the brain behind the unique Indi Local app, which has undergone a transformation since the start of 2025 to help connect street food traders with event organisers and others who want to utilise their services.

After what has been a transformative year for the business, it was awarded gold in the ‘one to watch’ category at Thursday evening’s prestigious ceremony – and it was the first time Indi Local had entered.

The initial concept for Indi Local was simple. Businesses and event organisers let the team know when and where they were going to be, and this information was presented as a map for users to explore and discover.

This year has seen some exciting updates to build on the above, which Vanessa and her team hope will continue to have a positive impact on the reach of street food traders moving forward.

One of those changes was adding digital business profiles to the app, in which street food vendors can upload information about their business, menu, upcoming schedule and locations, and social media platforms.

Vendors can then spread the word about their business profiles, as they each have a unique link to share with their customers and all the information can be found in one place.

The team also has a greater focus on helping vendors with their marketing and linking them up to event organisers and businesses who want to utilise their services.

Not only is Indi Local committed to helping street food vendors develop their presence on the app through business profiles and the trusty map, but connect them with the right people in-person too.

After winning the award, Vanessa told the Chronicle & Echo: “This means absolutely everything to us. We’ve worked so hard for the past couple of years, trying to build a community around street food and show people it’s a whole lot more than they think it is.

“We’ve got a great community here and really this award is for everybody because they have helped us build this app and this movement.”

Vanessa admitted she “absolutely did not” expect to win in her category and she felt “so grateful” that Indi Local had been nominated in the first place.

“That alone is so valuable to the business, but to win it is next level,” she said. “We’re really, really, really grateful and hopefully this means we can open more doors for our vendors. We want to take them further in their own businesses.”

When asked how it feels that the venture has been described using the powerful phrase ‘one to watch’, Vanessa said: “Game on. I really want to prove and show people what we’re all about, and make the most of this opportunity.

“We’re a young start-up that really wants to make a mark and have an impact on small, independent businesses. I’ve been a yes girl for the past couple of years and if you see an opportunity, take it because you never know where you’re going to go.”

For more information on Indi Local, visit their website here.