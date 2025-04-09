J&J Global Fulfilment launches ‘The Scale Up’ podcast

J&J’s The Scale Up podcast

One of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialises, J&J® Global Fulfilment has announced the launch of its new podcast The Scale Up, a long-form video podcast designed to educate, inspire and engage eCommerce professionals, founders and industry innovators.

Hosted by J&J’s® Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Simon Wheeler, The Scale Up podcast brings together a diverse lineup of guests, including eCommerce founders, CEOs, logistics specialists and tech entrepreneurs. Each episode dives into crucial topics such as scaling strategies, global logistics challenges, sustainability in supply chains, and AI and automation.

In the first episode of the podcast, Simon sits down with Julian Kynaston, founder and chair of brand consultancy Propaganda, who shares his entrepreneurial story and offers powerful insight into why businesses don’t need to burn cash on performance marketing alone – instead, they should focus on building a brand that stands for something.

The second episode features J&J founders James Hyde and James Strachan, and discusses the full journey of the business from a start-up to a global fulfilment company. It also discusses the tough decisions that led the pair to step back from the business.

Upcoming episodes will also feature Tom Holmes, the founder of Tom’s Trunks and Lucie Macleod, the founder of Hair Syrup.

With no direct competitors offering a podcast of this scale and depth, The Scale Up positions J&J® Global Fulfilment as a leader not just in eCommerce, but in business wide thought leadership and industry innovation.

Emma Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer at J&J® said, “As the eCommerce industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we saw a need for a platform that offers real, unfiltered conversations about the challenges and opportunities in this space.”

“The Scale Up podcast is more than just content, it’s a solid resource for businesses looking to scale smarter and stay ahead of industry trends. Whether you are a startup founder, an established eCommerce business, or just an industry professional wanting to stay ahead of the curve, our podcast is the go-to source for insights.”

New episodes of The Scale Up podcast will be released regularly on YouTube and shared across J&J’s® social media platforms.