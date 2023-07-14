A “truly unique” pan-Asian food restaurant in Northampton has opened in Northampton town centre – and the manager says it is “better than Wagamama”.

Chi opened its doors earlier this year on the ground floor of Sol Central in a large unit which sits up to 150 covers.

Inspired by traditional flavours, Chi says it “brings together the best of Asian cuisine for a truly unique dining experience”.

Chi has opened a brand new restaurant on the ground floor of Sol Central

General manager of the Northampton site, Hong Hy said: “We’re like an Asian, Oriental tapas style kind of restaurant.

"We opened a few months ago in Sol Central. It’s the right spot for us. There’s free parking for up to two hours. We’re right at the front of Sol Central. You can’t miss us. For us, it’s the right place.

“Northampton needs something like this, something different. You have to have the experience to see how we do things here.”

Chi’s menu features a range of “delicious” dishes that showcase the “rich” and “diverse” flavours of Asia, including their signature katsu curry, fluffy bao buns, crispy dirty fries, and savoury gyoza.

The Chi Northampton team

Hong said: “Everything is designed to share. Our beef short ribs we cook for 12 hours, a lot of people like that. We have curries: Thai coconut curry, Thai green curry, Thai katsu curry.

"Whether you're in the mood for something spicy, sweet, or savoury, our menu has something for everyone.”

Asked if Chi is similar to Wagamama, which could be opening a site in Sixfields, Hong said “it’s better”.

The 53-year-old said: “It’s better than Wagamama. It’s not the same. Their food and our food is not the same. The stuff we do is a bit different.”

Hong has moved from the “very successful” Chi restaurant in Rushden Lakes, where he worked as head chef and manager.

He said: “I’ve been around the block a bit. I was head chef at Rushden and deputy manager in Rushden. I’m now managing this site. I’ve been in catering since I was 17 years old. You name it, I’ve done it in the catering industry. Lots of experience. The rest of the team is experienced as well,” he added.