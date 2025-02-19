'It's a gold mine': Brand new family-run tyre shop set to open at former massive cannabis farm in busy street in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new tyre shop is set to open at a former car dealership in Northampton, which was most recently used as a massive cannabis farm.

The former Hamilton Car Sales dealership in Kingsley Park Terrace is set to reopen as ‘Abbas Tyres’ in early March.

Nas Qalandari, aged 27, owner of Abbas Tyres, says the family-run business was looking to expand and saw this unit as a “gold mine”.

He said: “I’m really, really happy and can’t wait for this to open. Compared to our garage now, this is nine times bigger.

Abbas Tyres is set to open at the former Hamilton Cars Sales dealership in March.

“We’ve been wanting to expand for a long time. Then this came through unexpectedly. The location is perfect, on a main street. There’s traffic flow all the time. For us, this is like a gold mine. It’s a great opportunity for us.

"We currently have a business already in William Street, also called Abbas Tyres. We’ve been there for around 17 years. My dad, Abbas, used to run it, then we started helping out, and that’s how I got into it. Then I took over about three years ago.”

Nas said the company plans to focus on tyres initially but has plans to expand its services.

He said: “For now, we’re just doing what we know. We know tyres, we’ve been doing it for 17 years, so we’ll start with tyres and slowly keep adding other things like tracking, servicing, MOTs – because the place is really big and has a lot of potential.”

The site was previously home to Hamilton Car Sales, which vacated before a cannabis farm was uncovered by police in July 2024.

Due to the building’s illegal use, Nas says the main issue now is restoring the power supply, which was tampered with for the cannabis farm operation.

He said: “We recently purchased the place, we’ve had it for about two weeks now. Everything has been cleared out. It had been abandoned for about a year. Once the police case got cleared up, they put it on the market.

“What they did is they used a lot of power, and then they found out what they were using it for, so they cut the power fully. National Grid said today (Wednesday) that they need to reconnect the power supply. Once that’s done, we’ll be ready to go ahead.

“We’re trying to get it opened as soon as we can. We’re looking at the beginning of March opening.”

Officers found more than 320 plants spread across five rooms at the site. The street value of the grow was estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police have been asked for the latest update on the investigation.

Abbas Tyres in William Street has a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 83 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “I love this business, every worker I've interacted with is lovely. I WILL puncture my tyre on purpose to visit again. 10/10.”

Another said: “Quick service and very reasonable prices on new and part-worn tyres. Plus, service with a smile.”