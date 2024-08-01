Massive cannabis farm found at vacant car dealership in busy part of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A massive cannabis farm has been discovered at a former used car dealership in a busy part of Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police received a report from an energy company about a cannabis grow at a business premises on Kingsley Park Terrace yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) around 3:10 p.m.

The site is believed to be the former Hamilton Car Sales location, which has been vacant for several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found more than 320 plants spread across five rooms at the site. The street value of the grow is estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The grow is believed to have been found at the former Hamilton Car Sales unit, which has been vacant for several months

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 3:10p.m. yesterday we received a report from energy company contractors about a cannabis grow at a business premises on Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton. Officers attended and discovered a cannabis farm on the site, with more than 320 plants across five rooms. Forensic examinations are underway today as we prepare to dismantle the grow.”

Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible. Anyone with information about activity at the premises is encouraged to report it via 101 or at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000454893.