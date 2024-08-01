Massive cannabis farm found at vacant car dealership in busy part of Northampton
Northamptonshire Police received a report from an energy company about a cannabis grow at a business premises on Kingsley Park Terrace yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) around 3:10 p.m.
The site is believed to be the former Hamilton Car Sales location, which has been vacant for several months.
Officers found more than 320 plants spread across five rooms at the site. The street value of the grow is estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 3:10p.m. yesterday we received a report from energy company contractors about a cannabis grow at a business premises on Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton. Officers attended and discovered a cannabis farm on the site, with more than 320 plants across five rooms. Forensic examinations are underway today as we prepare to dismantle the grow.”
Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible. Anyone with information about activity at the premises is encouraged to report it via 101 or at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000454893.